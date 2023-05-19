Las Vegas Raiders: Projected 2023 starters before training camp
By Jason Willis
Las Vegas Raiders 2023 Offense
Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo
Barring any injury, this one is set in stone. A second-round pick of the New England Patriots when Josh McDaniels was their offensive coordinator, he will get his second opportunity to work with "Jimmy G".
After six seasons in San Francisco, Garoppolo joins the Silver and Black as a quarterback who has well-known limitations. However, when everything is right for him, he can take a team to the Super Bowl. In Las Vegas, they will just hope he can stay healthy and keep the offense on schedule.
Running Back: Josh Jacobs
The NFL's leading rusher from a season ago, Josh Jacobs has firmly established himself as one of the league's best backs. In search of a long-term deal, that is not likely to change as he now has a chip on his shoulder.
As mentioned, Jacobs had a league-leading 1,653 rushing yards and twelve touchdowns in 2023 which was good enough to earn him the Franchise Tag this off-season. While there is a slight chance Jacobs is traded prior to the start of the 2023 season, expect to see "28" in the lineup in week one.
Wide Receivers: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow
Perhaps the best position group on the team, the Raiders arguably have the league's premier wideout in Davante Adams. After recording another first-team All-Pro season in 2022, McDaniel's can sleep comfortably knowing they can build an offense around his skillset.
Elsewhere, Meyers was signed away from New England to help alleviate some pressure on Adams. With 804 yards and six touchdowns for the Patriots last season, McDaniels no doubt has a plan for how to use his skillset a second time around. In Renfrow, they have one of the league's craftiest route runners from the slot.
Tight End: Austin Hooper
While this spot will likely be owned by rookie Michael Mayer by the end of the season, do not be surprised if Austin Hooper or O.J. Howard starts the season seeing significant snaps. After all, rookie tight ends typically take a lot of time to adapt to the NFL.
Offensive Line: Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, Andre James, McClendon Curtis, Jermaine Eluemunor
In 2023, look for the Raiders to have a similar group to the one they had last season when they were at full strength. Kolton Miller has become one of the better offensive tackles in the sport while James and Eluemunor provide reliability.
At the guard spots, Parham received favorable grades from PFF and was the first pick of the Dave Ziegler era. Elsewhere, undrafted free agent McClendon Curtis appears as if he will be given every chance to earn a starting spot inside. Hailing from Chattanooga, he still has some development ahead of him.