Raiders: Projected starting offense after Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders added more talent to the offense on Friday night, and here is our projected starting offense for 2024.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have been stacking offensive talent in the 2024 NFL Draft, drafting tight end Brock Bowers in the first round, and then interior offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second. With their third round pick, Tom Telesco's staff continued to bolster the offense, adding Maryland offensive tackle at pick No. 77 overall.
Telesco and Antonio Pierce are trying to build up the Raiders roster from both lines, and it was clear that was a goal during the first two days of the NFL Draft. Looking ahead to the 2024 NFL season, there is a strong chance this Raiders offense could be much better than anybody could have expected.
Here is our projected starting offense for the Raiders in 2024 after Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Raiders 2024 projected starting offense
Quarterback: Aidan O'Connell
Running Back: Zamir White
Wide Receivers: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers
Tight Ends: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer
Offensive Line: RT Thayer Munford Jr., RG Jackson Powers-Johnson, C Andre James, LG Dylan Parham, LT Kolton Miller
The battle between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II will rage on all summer long, and that is a good thing for the organization. Both men have won games at the NFL level, and have looked very good at times in their careers, so it is not like there is no significant talent at the position group.
Zamir White will take over for Josh Jacobs at running back, and the wide receiver and tight end rooms are loaded with talent. Brock Bowers will bring a new dimension to this Raiders offense, and despite his age, Davante Adams is still widely considered one of the best wide receivers in the league.
Up front along the offensive line, rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson should be a Day 1 starter, and third round pick, Delmar Glaze should battle it out with Thayer Munford Jr. for the starting right tackle spot. However, Glaze may be better suited as a swing tackle to start his career, as he started games on both the right and left sides during his time in college.
Overall, Raider Nation has to be excited about what this offense could look like Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.