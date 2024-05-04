Projecting the Las Vegas Raiders starters after the 2024 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone, and here, we look at the projected starters for the 2024 Las Vegas Raiders.
Las Vegas Raiders projected Offensive starters
Like I said, a lot could and will change between now and September, but as of now, this is who I think the Raiders will be starting to begin the 2024 NFL season. However, with a lot of good competition, players will be battling.
The quarterbacks are intriguing, but I think Gardner Minshew beats out Aidan O’Connell due to more experience, better leadership, and better awareness and mobility. The offensive line will also have some major fun competition to keep an eye on, especially at the right tackle spot
Thayer Munford Jr. played well in relief of Kolton Miller at left tackle last season, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will start on the right side in his third NFL season. Delmar Glaze was a third-round pick of the Raiders this draft cycle, and could battle it out with Munford for that starting job.
Tight End and Wide Receiver seems locked in, and the running back room should revolve around Zamir White. Overall, there is going to be some great battles to keep an eye on all summer long.
QB1 Gardner Minshew
RB1 Zamir White
WR1 Davante Adams
WR2 Jakobi Meyers
TE1 Brock Bowers
TE2 Michael Mayer
LT Kolton Miller
LG Dylan Parham
RT Thayer Munford
RG Jackson Powers-Johnson
C Andre James