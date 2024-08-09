Raiders get promising news on Kolton Miller
By Austin Boyd
The Las Vegas Raiders offense has been a mess for much of training camp, but they also haven't been playing with a full deck. Left tackle Kolton Miller, offensive guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and wide receiver Davante Adams have all missed the majority of training camp.
It remains to be seen when Powers-Johnson or Adams will be back at practice but we now have an idea of when we'll see Miller. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the star left tackle is pretty much ready to return to the field.
"Left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder, PUP list) has been cleared by his independent doctor, so he's hoping to work his way back into practice action over the next week or two. Week 1 should be looking good for him," Fowler wrote.
This is great news for the Raiders as Miller hasn't been able to practice much this offseason. The team has a new offensive scheme so it's important that he gets some practice in it before they start playing games.
Miller has consistently been the Raiders' best offensive lineman for several seasons now and is an important part of the offense. The offensive line seems to be playing well without him but having him will provide a boost.
The Raiders now just need to hope that Powers-Johnson will be back on the field soon. He's a rookie so he especially needs the practice time. It was thought that he would be the starting left guard in Week 1 but that might not be the case if he's not in practice soon.
If Powers-Johnson returns soon and is the real deal, the Raiders could have a very good left side of the offensive line. The struggling Raiders quarterbacks have been well-reported but nothing helps cover up mediocre quarterback talent better than a great offensive line.