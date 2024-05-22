Raiders QB room continues to be overlooked by national media
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in Gardner Minshew II this offseason to battle it out with Aidan O'Connell for the starting quarterback job. Minshew was named to the Pro Bowl after filling in for the injured Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis last season, and O'Connell played much better football after being handed the starting job after the firing of Josh McDaniels.
Going into the summer, much has been said about how good the Raiders defense could be in 2024, but the offense, that is another story. The quarterback position, as well as running back and offensive line have major question marks, so it will be interesting to see what the starting offense looks like in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Over at Pro Football Focus, they ranked all 32 NFL potential starting quarterbacks, and to nobody's surprise, the Silver and Black were once again ranked very low on the list.
Raiders QB room ranked No. 30 of 32 NFL teams
When it came to the Raiders, Trevor Sikkema did not name one starter for the Silver and Black, but spoke of the combination of Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II. It is no big secret that these two will battle it out for the starting job this summer, but no matter who it is, the outlet has them as the third-worst in the entire NFL.
That is some pretty shocking news, considering both players played well last season, and O'Connell is entering his first full offseason at the NFL level. He played extremely well down the stretch in 2023, leading the Raiders to an 8-9 record, and kept them alive in the playoff race until the second-to-last week of the regular season.
The truth is, nobody is going to be high on the Raiders quarterback room going into the season due to the fact Las Vegas was unable to bring a bigger name to the position group this offseason. However, both O'Connell and Minshew have a golden opportunity to prove everybody wrong in 2024.