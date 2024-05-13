Is the Las Vegas Raiders QB room really the weakest in the NFL heading into 2024?
By Brad Weiss
This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders revamped the quarterback room, bringing in Gardner Minshew II, while releasing Brian Hoyer and Jimmy Garoppolo. The idea going into last season was that the arrival of Garoppolo would give Josh McDaniels the quarterback he trusted to get the Raiders back on the winning track.
As expected, Garoppolo failed to stay healthy, and in the end, rookie Aidan O'Connell took over as the team's starting quarterback. Rookies are expected to have some bumps along the way, and O'Connell did, but he also showed the potential to be a long-time starting quarterback in the NFL level.
The real issue is that Raiders fans were clamoring for either a top-3 draft QB this year, or possibly even a trade for a quarterback this offseason. Now that we know what the quarterback room will look like, the national media is quick to point out the flaws in this two-man group battling for the starting job.
Over at Pro Football Focus, they recently ranked the strongest and weakest position groups in the NFL going into next season, and they were certainly low on the Silver and Black.
Raiders QB room named the weakest in the NFL
The Raiders quarterback was ranked as the weakest in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, a bit of a shocking prediction considering the way O'Connell played last year, and Minshew being a Pro Bowler for the Indianapolis Colts. Both me have shown they can win games at the NFL level, so it is a bit surprising the media would be so low on this duo taking over in Las Vegas next season.
On the other side of the coin, Pro Football Focus named the Kansas City Chiefs as having the best quarterback room, no shock considering Patrick Mahomes is the man under center for the Raiders division rivals. Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and the hope for the Chiefs is that he can once again stay healthy and lead them to the Super Bowl.