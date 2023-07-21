Las Vegas Raiders: Why Rookie Quarterback Aidan O’Connell win the Starting Job?
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Aidan O'Connell in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and here is why he could earn the starting job as a rookie.
Why Raiders rookie QB could win the starting job
The Offense Is Built For Him To Succeed
The offense is loaded with star players, starting with running back Josh Jacobs, (I expect him to play under the franchise tag in 2023), wide receiver Davante Adams, offensive tackle Kolton Miller and you got another rookie that O’Connell would love to target often which is tight end Michael Mayer.
I believe Mayer can be a star in the NFL when all is said and done. Regardless, the best wide receiver in football, one of the best running backs if not the best, and a solid offensive line is a recipe for success, if O’Connell gets a chance to play with the starting unit this season, he could be set up for success.
He’s The Perfect Fit For Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniel’s’ System
Josh McDaniels is a great play caller, and he likes for his quarterback to get the ball out quick. Aidan O’Conell does that, and some at the draft were comparing his throw release to the legend and arguably greatest quarterback of all time Tom Brady.
O'Connell has a very fast release, and can also really zip the ball in between defenders. McDaniels likes to run the ball, and with the Raiders having one of the best running backs in the league, and arguably the best wide receiver, that also obviously takes a lot of pressure off of O’Connell. Let's not forget he takes care of the ball. In college, he had 65 touchdowns to 30 interceptions.