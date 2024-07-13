Raiders' biggest offseason regret revealed
By Austin Boyd
Feelings around the Las Vegas Raiders build seem very positive right now. The team is happy with head coach Antonio Pierce and the defense looks like it could be one of the best in the league.
However, as we've all seen, the NFL is favoring offense more and more every year. Teams without great quarterbacks are having a hard time winning consistently. It's possible that the Raiders have the least exciting quarterback room in the NFL right now.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report believes that the Raiders not doing more at quarterback and sticking with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell is one of the biggest team regrets in the NFL.
"While Minshew had some nice moments last year in Indianapolis and flashed at various points during previous stints with Jacksonville and Philadelphia, he's not likely a long-term franchise quarterback," Gagnon wrote.
"Ditto for Aidan O'Connell, who posted a mere 83.9 passer rating as a rookie fourth-round pick in 2023. ... The Raiders are otherwise quite talented, but instead of investing in draft or market maneuvers to land a quarterback with an elite ceiling, they stood pat and went super conservative at the sport's most critical position."
It's hard to fully regret something when you didn't really have other options. The Raiders didn't pick until No. 13 in the draft and there were six quarterbacks taken in the top-12. Kirk Cousins was the best quarterback in free agency, but did anybody want the Raiders to give him $180 million?
The Raiders wanted Jayden Daniels and it appears that they tried to trade up for him, but once it was clear the Washington Commanders were going to take him at No. 2, there wasn't much the team could do. The Raiders quarterback room is extremely concerning, but they lacked appealing options.
The biggest thing the team needs to regret is either not sticking with Derek Carr or not trying to address the quarterback position sooner because now they're in a tough situation.