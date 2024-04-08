Quarterback remains the No. 1 storyline for Raiders entering 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have multiple needs heading into the NFL Draft, but quarterback remains the No. 1 storyline.
By Brad Weiss
For better or worse, for nine seasons the Raiders really had no real question as to who their starting quarterback would be. Derek Carr was inserted into the starting lineup in Week 1 of his rookie season, and until his benching towards the 2022 campaign, he was the unquestioned starter for the Silver and Black.
Since his benching, four different men have started football games for the Raiders, as Jarrett Stidham replaced him in 2022, and Aidan O'Connell, Brian Hoyer, and Jimmy Garoppolo all started games last season. While O'Connell was solid down the stretch, not many in the fan base are sold that he is the future at the position, and Tom Telesco threw another log on the fire by adding Gardner Minshew II in free agency this offseason.
Currently, Las Vegas has three quarterbacks on their roster in O'Connell, Minshew, and Anthony Brown Jr. Despite that, and the fact that O'Connell and Minshew have proven they can win games at the NFL level, the No. 1 storyline surrounding the Raiders remains what they will do at the quarterback position in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Raiders could go a number of ways in the NFL Draft at QB
Looking around at recent NFL mock drafts, it is clear that the experts believe the Raiders will add a signal-caller on Day 1. Over at Pro Football Focus, they have Michael Penix Jr. landing in Las Vegas at pick No. 13 overall, while others feel they could add a signal-caller on Day 2 as well.
Over the past few months, we have seen everything when it comes to the Raiders, from them trading down on Day 1, or even up into the top-4 selections. The truth is, only Tom Telesco knows what the plan will be this April, but one thing is for sure, at least one more quarterback will enter the QB room over the three-day event.
Las Vegas has other needs, especially along the offensive line and at cornerback, but the QB rumor mill is in full swing heading into Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Whether it is Jayden Daniels, Penix, or even Spencer Rattler, we have seen numerous quarterbacks mocked to the Raiders, but hopefully, Telesco gets it right and gets the player he feels can come in and compete right away.