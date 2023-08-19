Raiders at Rams: 3 Raiders who need a big game in 2023 Preseason Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles in preseason Week 2 action, and these three Raiders need a big game.
By Brad Weiss
In Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason, the Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams inside SoFi Stadium. The Raiders got off to a fast start to their 2023 preseason by trouncing the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday at home, and will look to continue their winning ways against their second straight NFC West opponent.
Here, we look at three Raiders who need a big game against the Rams.
3 Raiders who need a big game in 2023 Preseason Week 2
Matthew Butler
The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the last two offseasons trying to bolster the defensive tackle spot, including using two draft picks in 2022 on the position group. Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell Jr. were Day 3 picks of the Raiders, and this summer, they are both fighting off veterans as well as two rookies for roster spots.
Butler has been outstanding during the joint practices, and looked good in his preseason debut last weekend. He will need another big game to continue to cement his place on the 53-man roster heading into Week 1 against Denver.
Ameer Abdullah
The Raiders will likely roll with Zamir White as their starting running back in 2023, this if the team does not get back Josh Jacobs. Behind White are a few veteran running backs in Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden, and Damien Williams, while Sincere McCormick looked very good coming off an ACL tear from a year ago.
Abdullah got significant playing time last weekend against the 49ers, and also played a large role in the Raiders offense a year ago. However, his spot on the roster in 2023 is definitely up in the air, so he better take advantage of whatever touches he gets against the Rams.
Duke Shelley
The Raiders actually have talent and depth at the cornerback spot for the first time in a long time, and Duke Shelley is definitely a part of that equation. The problem is, Shelley's biggest highlight from Week 1 of the preseason was a dropped interception that turned into a touchdown, the only score the Raiders allowed last Sunday.
Shelley is going to have to fight his way to make this roster, as Jakorian Bennett, Marcus Peters, and Nate Hobbs figure to be the starters, and there is a lot of talent behind them. Shelley will get a lot of playing time against the Rams, and hopefully for him, he can take advantage of the opportunity without making highlight reels for the wrong reasons.