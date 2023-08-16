Raiders at Rams odds and prediction for 2023 Preseason Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 of the 2023 preseason, and here are the latest odds and prediction.
By Brad Weiss
Fresh off their victory against the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders will battle it out against another NFC West foe in Week 2 of the 2023 preseason slate. The Raiders will hit the road for the first time this preseason, as they head to Los Angeles to take on the 0-1 Rams.
The Rams fell to the Chargers in a Los Angeles Battle in Week 1, while the Raiders made easy work of the 49ers in a 34-7 victory. The Raiders defense shined in that one, and so did rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who passed for 141 yards on 15-of-18 passing with a touchdown.
Here, we look at the latest odds and a quick prediction for the action on Saturday.
Raiders at Rams odds for 2023 preseason Week 2
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Raiders are 3.5-point favorites vs the Rams on Saturday. This can be bet at -110 in both directions depending on which way you think the points spread will go (bet $100 to win $90.91).
Anyone who wants to bet the Silver and Black on the money line can get them at -170 (bet $100 to win $58.82), with Los Angeles fans being able to bet the Rams on the money line per FanDuel at +145 (bet $100 to win $145.00).
The over/under for the contest is set at 39.0 points currently:
- Under 35.5 points: -110 (bet $100 to win $90.91)
- Over 35.5 points: -110 (bet $100 to win $90.91)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Raiders at Rams prediction for 2023 preseason Week 2
Judging by the way the Raiders looked this past weekend, there is a good chance the good times keep rolling against the Rams on Saturday. The defense was stout, especially up front, and the unit could make things tough for rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett, who is likely to start for Los Angeles in this one.
On the other side of the coin, Aidan O'Connell looked like a legitimate NFL quarterback in his debut, albeit against mostly second-string players for the 49ers. The Raiders may see some of their starters play against the Rams, but they are most likely to get work during joint practices this week, which could get a bit testy.
Overall, I like the Raiders to come out strong against the Rams, and there should be a large portion of the crowd that is donning the Silver and Black. Look for O'Connell to continue his progression, and the defense to play opportunistic going up against a young signal-caller. In the end, Raiders beat the Rams 27-20.