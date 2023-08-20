Raiders at Rams: 3 things we learned from the 34-17 victory in Preseason Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night, and here are three things we learned in the victory.
By Brad Weiss
On Saturday night, the Las Vegas Raiders took on the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 preseason Week 2 action. The Silver and Black looked good their first time out, beating the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 34-17, and looked to pounce on their second straight NFC West opponent in this one.
What ensued was another strong victory by the Raiders, who have now scored 68 points this preseason thanks to the play of their offense. The 34-17 victory was a dominant one against Stetson Bennett and the Rams, who have now lost to two straight AFC West opponents by the same exact score.
Here, we look at a few things we learned on Saturday night.
1. The Raiders offense could be special with Jimmy G running it
We finally got to see Jimmy Garoppolo in a Raiders uniform in the preseason on Saturday night, and he certainly did not disappoint. Garoppolo went 4-of-4 passing for 39 yards in his Raiders debut, and while it was only one drive, he clearly had command of the Raiders offense.
Garoppolo was brought over to the Raiders due to his relationship with Josh McDaniels, and I believe that will go a long way in the team being much more consistent on offense than they were a year ago. He has won plenty of games in the NFL, posting a 40-17 record in games he has started, so while he may not be a stat compiler, he has a strong number in the only statistic that matters. Wins.