Raiders at Rams: 3 things we learned from the 34-17 victory in Preseason Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night, and here are three things we learned in the victory.
By Brad Weiss
3. Aidan O'Connell should be the No. 2 quarterback
The Las Vegas Raiders have no quarterback battle for the starting job, as Jimmy Garoppolo will be the starter, and will either have rookie Aidan O'Connell or veteran Brian Hoyer as his backup. Through two preseason games, O'Connell has looked outstanding, and after his performance last night, should be the team's No. 2 quarterback.
Hoyer, like Garoppolo, played under Josh McDaniels in New England, and there is definitely a relationship there. He is also someone that McDaniels feels he can trust if Garoppolo ends up getting injured, but through two games, O'Connell seems like the better option in 2023, and for the long-term success of the team.
O'Connell was strong in his NFL debut against the 49ers, and on Saturday night, threw touchdown passes to Kristian Wilkerson and Cam Sims in an 11-of-18 showing. He could end up being one of the steals of the 2023 NFL Draft if he continues to improve and adapt to the NFL game the way he has the last two times out.