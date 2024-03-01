Raiders ranked a top-3 landing spot for elite 2024 NFL Draft QB prospect
The Las Vegas Raiders may try to move up on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and appear to be a top landing spot for one elite QB prospect.
By Brad Weiss
New Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco has a lot on his plate going into the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Chargers GM has big decisions to make on both sides of the ball, but none bigger than at the quarterback position.
Last year, the Raiders went into the season with Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback, but that did not last long, as inconsistent play and injuries derailed what should be his only season in Las Vegas. The Raiders gave Brian Hoyer a start, but after Josh McDaniels was fired, interim head coach Antonio Pierce turned to rookie Aidan O'Connell.
O'Connell was solid for the Raiders as the season went on, but looking ahead to 2024, Pierce could be in the market to start a rookie under center once again. In the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels are considered the three best options, and one of them is being linked to the Silver and Black.
That quarterback is Daniels, the current Heisman Trophy winner who has a long history with Pierce from their college days. Daniels is a do-everything quarterback who can get the job done with his arm and his legs, so him landing in Las Vegas would excite the fan base more than we have seen in quite some time.
Garrett Podell of CBS Sports recently dropped the top-5 landing spots for Daniels, and the Raiders come in at No. 3 overall.
Raiders will have a tough time trading up for Daniels
News is spreading like wildfire around the NFL Scouting Combine that the New York Giants plan to trade up on Day 1 of the NFL Draft. If that is the case, there are many teams that will pick before the Raiders that need a quarterback, making Telesco's job of landing Daniels that much harder.
Telesco has not been afraid to go up and get his guy in the past, and Pierce has called on the new general manager to 'work his magic' this draft cycle. Daniels would be an excellent fit in Las Vegas, and with the Raiders likely to bring back Josh Jacobs, and not trade Davante Adams, he would have a large group of weapons to work with in the desert.