Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking the 2023 Draft class by first-year impact
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders added nine players via the 2023 NFL Draft, and here, we rank them based on their first-year impact.
With their 2023 NFL Draft class, the Las Vegas Raiders definitely addressed some issues on their roster on both sides of the ball. The nine-player class was the second under second-year general manager Dave Ziegler, and hopefully, they have a bigger impact in Year 1 than the 2022 class did.
Here, we rank the Raiders 2023 NFL Draft class based on their potential impact in Year 1.
No. 9: Nesta Jade Silvera, DT, Arizona State
With their final pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders added a second defensive tackle to the class, selecting Nesta Jade Silvera from Arizona State at No. 231 overall. More times than not, it is tough for a seventh-round pick to even make the team out of camp, but he plays a position of need for the Raiders, and will likely get a long look this summer.
Unfortunately for Silvera, the list of players in front of him is a long one, and he likely will be a practice squad guy if he does not make the roster, and is not picked up by another team. For him to make an impact as a rookie means things went very wrong in front of him on the depth chart.