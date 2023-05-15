Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking the 2023 Draft class by first-year impact
By Brad Weiss
No. 8: Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue
In the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders made a shocking pick by moving up to select Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell. A former walk-on for the Boilermakers, O'Connell is an accurate passer who will be a project for the team in Year 1, learning under Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer.
If O'Connell makes an impact in Year 1, whether good or bad, that means Garoppolo was once again bitten by the injury bug. In any scenario, that is not a good thing for the 2023 Raiders.
No. 7: Amari Burney, LB, Florida
The Raiders used a sixth-round pick on Florida linebacker Amari Burney, bringing him into a position group that lacks both talent, and depth. Playing the position he does, Burney, like Silvera, will get a long look this summer, but the goal for Dave Ziegler and his staff has to be adding some veteran free agents at linebacker before workouts begin.
Burney could make an impact in Year 1 on special teams, and that is only if he can make the team's Week 1 53-man roster out of training camp.
No. 6: Byron Young, DT, Alabama
With one of their two third round picks, the Raiders selected Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young at selection No. 70 overall. Young will make an impact as a rookie, as he is a high pick and plays a premium position, but the veterans in front of him will be counted on before he gets his chance.
Bilal Nichols and Jerry Tillery figure to be the Week 1 starters at the position group, but Young is talented enough to crack the 53-man roster as possibly DT No. 3 or 4. He is going to be an impact player for this franchise down the road, but in Year 1, it could be a steep learning curve for him.