Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking every 2023 starting quarterback in the AFC
After many changes, how does the division stack up going into 2023?
By Jason Willis
Last season. the AFC was a truly cutthroat division, even with the Las Vegas Raiders finishing up with a six-win campaign. Much of the reason for this is due to the quarterbacks across the conference. As teams continue to chase the Kansas City Chiefs, they understand they cannot do it without high-end quarterback play.
For the Raiders, this will be the first time since the 2014 season that Derek Carr will not be the starting quarterback in week one. After an up-and-down career that ended with him at the top of the record book in nearly every passing category, he was released at the start of the off-season.
Now with the Saints, he will not be ranked on this list. However, new additions to the conference such as Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Garoppolo will give it a much different look. In addition, the Colts and Texans both selected rookies in the top five who are expected to start from day one.
With three former MVPs, fourteen first-round picks, and some of the most exciting young players in the sport, ranking the AFC quarterbacks is no easy task. Regardless, this is how the division stacks up heading into the season.