Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking every 2023 starting quarterback in the AFC
After many changes, how does the division stack up going into 2023?
By Jason Willis
Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking every 2023 starting quarterback in the AFC
- 7. Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets)
Now emerged from his darkness retreat, Aaron Rodgers has successfully forced his way off of the Green Bay Packers and onto the New York Jets. Part of the AFC for the first time, the future Hall of Famer enters an AFC East division that promises to be a slugfest throughout the season.
After winning back-to-back MVP awards to make it four total in his career, Rodgers struggled through his worst season in many years in 2022. Finishing with 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns, the Packers finished a lowly 8-9 and missed the playoffs.
As he enters his age-40 season, it is certainly possible that Rodgers is just "washed up". After all, no one can play forever and he showed signs of slowing down last season. Still, the flashes of brilliance were still there and this is certainly not the first time people have predicted his downfall.
In New York, Rodgers will benefit from a team that is ready to make a run at the playoffs after narrowly missing it last season. With rookie of the year Garrett Wilson at wide receiver and second-year running back Breece Hall healthy, Rodgers could be just what the Jets need to push them over the top.