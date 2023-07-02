Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking every 2023 starting quarterback in the AFC
After many changes, how does the division stack up going into 2023?
By Jason Willis
Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking every 2023 starting quarterback in the AFC
- 6. Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers)
The prodigal son of NFL Twitter, Justin Herbert has all the makings of an elite quarterback. By some standards, he is already there. Three seasons into his career and he has already been named the Rookie of the Year, a Pro Bowler, and thrown for over 5,000 yards in a season.
Still, 2022 was a step back from 2021 even though the team returned to the playoffs. Throwing for 4,739 yards and 25 touchdowns is certainly not a bad year, the touchdown mark was the lowest of his career thus far.
However, it is impossible to watch Herbert and not feel as if his supporting cast is letting him down. Despite having one of the most talented arms in the NFL, the Chargers' offense severely lacks the downfield speed to take advantage of it. Furthermore, former offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi did not seem interested in using Herbert's talents down the field.
In 2023, the Chargers offense will be under new management as they brought in Kellen Moore to be the offensive coordinator. After spearheading a lethal passing offense in Dallas, the Chargers hope he can get Herbert back on track.
One of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL both physically and mentally, Herbert should be an MVP candidate in every season he is healthy. While I think the overall weapons leave something to be desired, he can succeed regardless.