Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking every 2023 starting quarterback in the AFC
After many changes, how does the division stack up going into 2023?
By Jason Willis
- 5. Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars)
Finally free from the grasp of Urban Meyer, Trevor Lawrence had his breakout season in 2022. After recording 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, he earned his first Pro Bowl nod and took the Jaguars back to the playoffs.
Not only did he return Jacksonville to the post season, but he led them to a dramatic, come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Chargers. While they would eventually fall to the Chiefs in the next round, this playoff experience is incredibly valuable for a young quarterback.
In 2023, the Jaguars offense will be even better with the addition of Calvin Ridley to help round out a receiving core that includes Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. In the backfield, his former college running back Travis Etienne returns to add even more explosivness to the unit.
Last season, Lawrence finished seventh in the NFL MVP voting. While that is still a long way from winning it, it shows the respect that he has been given from around the league. As one of the best quarterback prospects of all-time, Lawrence is turning into everything that was promised.