Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking every 2023 starting quarterback in the AFC
After many changes, how does the division stack up going into 2023?
By Jason Willis
- 4. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)
Now one of the highest paid players in the NFL, Lamar Jackson has the contract to match his production. Through five seasons, Jackson has been a Pro Bowler, All-Pro and an MVP. Furthermore, he has proven himself as an irreplaceable member of the Baltimore Ravens as the offense is not nearly as functional with him gone.
Heading into next season, the Ravens have clearly made an attempt to put Jackson in the best situation possible, something that former offensive coordinator Greg Roman really struggled with. Now, with Todd Monken installed as the play caller, the Baltimore offense will look much different and likely more pass heavy.
To compliment this new approach, the Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. in the off-season to be the teams new number one wideout and added a downfield threat in Nelson Agholor as well. In the draft, they used their first round pick on Boston College wideout Zay Jones to add even more verticality and explosiveness.
With Mark Andrews back and the ever present threat of Jackson's legs, he is primed for a massive season. As we saw in 2019, Lamar Jackson is in a league of his own as a talent. No one else at the position can play it the way he does, and that's what makes him so special.