Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking every 2023 starting quarterback in the AFC
After many changes, how does the division stack up going into 2023?
By Jason Willis
- 3. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)
Perhaps no player in NFL history has developed as much as Josh Allen. Once considered the biggest reach of the draft, he was downright bad as a rookie. Still, he persevered and has rapidly become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
2022 really saw more of the same from Allen as he threw for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns while adding another 762 yards and seven scores on the ground. A true duel-threat quarterback, he was the team leader in rushing touchdowns.
Going forward, I worry about the Bills offense as a whole due to their refusal to make an upgrades at the skill positions. While Allens rapport with Stefon Diggs is among the best in the league, they need more. Perhaps first-round pick Dalton Kincaid can provide that at tight end.
Truly, the only person that can stop Allen from succeeding at this point is himself. Still prone to bouts of hero ball, it cost his team at the end of last season. In 2023, if he can reel himself back just a tad, he could take a step toward passing number two on this list.