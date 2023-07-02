Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking every 2023 starting quarterback in the AFC
After many changes, how does the division stack up going into 2023?
By Jason Willis
- 2. Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals)
Of all the regular humans that play NFL football, Joe Burrow is the best and, so far, one of the few players who has been able to stand toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Perhaps most notably, he has made the Cincinnati Bengals must-watch television.
When Burrow was selected number one overall, it was understood that he was a franchise changing player simply by the way he carries himself. On the field, the results were evident from day one. With over 4,400 passing yards and 34 touchdowns in each of his full seasons, he came fourth place in MVP voting last season.
In 2023, the Bengals will once again sport one of the most talented offenses in the league with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd forming the best receiving trio in the NFL. Once again, this unit will be expected to match up with the Chiefs with the AFC on the line.
Heading into his third season as the starter, there is no reason to expect Burrow to slow down. He is an unbelievably accurate passer who is deadly from the pocket, willing to extend plays and trust his receivers to make plays for him. It would be a surprise if he doesn't win an MVP eventually, and 2023 could be the year it finally happens for him.