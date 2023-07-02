Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking every 2023 starting quarterback in the AFC
After many changes, how does the division stack up going into 2023?
By Jason Willis
- 1. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)
Who else? Not only is Patrick Mahomes the best quarterback in the NFL, he is the best player in general. An absolute phenom from the moment he stepped foot on the field, he is already a sure-fire Hall of Famer even with just five years of production.
A Pro Bowl selection in all five years as a starter, Mahomes just threw for a career-best 5,250 passing yards which is good for fourth best all time in a single season. To go along with that, he tossed a league leading 41 touchdown passes and averaged 308.8 yards per game.
All of this after the Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins and didn't do much to replace him. It simply doesn't matter who is on the field with him, he just produces.
Of course, Mahomes and the Chiefs are fresh off their second Super Bowl victory in four years and their third appearance in that timeframe. Under contract until 2031, the odds are overwhelming that the team will return to the Super Bowl again in the near future.
There's really no much to say about Mahomes that hasn't already been said. One of the most freakishly talented players the position has ever seen, he is as close to unstoppable as we have ever seen in the NFL. As I said last year, it's Mahomes world and we are all just living in it.