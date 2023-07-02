Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking every 2023 starting quarterback in the AFC
After many changes, how does the division stack up going into 2023?
By Jason Willis
- 16. Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts)
Perhaps the most heavily discussed player of the 2023 NFL Draft, Anthony Richardson will be the most athletically gifted quarterback in the history of the NFL.
With a cannon arm and dazzling speed packed into a 6'4" and 244-pound frame, Richardson has all the tools to become one of the league's best quarterbacks in short order. In addition to his physical gifts, Indianapolis has all the tools to help him develop with both Michael Pittman and Jonathan Taylor.
Most importantly, new head coach Shane Steichen has experience designing an offense around athletic quarterbacks as he just spent a season as the offensive coordinator for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.
While Richardson will still need some development at the NFL level, he is much further along than most big-armed, athletic passers from the college level. Of course, the tools stand out first and foremost, but the film shows an intelligent football player with a quick processor.
Unfortunately, since he is heading into his rookie season, it does not feel fair to rank him above players who have already played in the NFL. As such, he ranks sixteenth abut will likely be much higher by the end of the season.