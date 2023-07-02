Fansided
Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking every 2023 starting quarterback in the AFC

After many changes, how does the division stack up going into 2023?

By Jason Willis

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders / Ethan Miller/GettyImages
C.J. Stroud
NFLPA Rookie Premiere Portrait Session / Michael Owens/GettyImages

  • 15. C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans)

Finally, after two seasons with Davis Mills as their starting quarterback, the Texans have a real franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud.

Over two seasons at Ohio State, Stroud was exceptionally productive with 8,123 passing yards and 85 touchdowns. A stereotypical pocket passer, Stroud took advantage of an elite receiving core by delivering the ball with exceptional touch and timing.

Strangely, in the NFL, Stroud will have a receiving core that is worse than the one he had in college as a member of one of the league's worst teams. Still, with rookies Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson and a veteran like Robert Woods, Stroud can still have a productive season in Houston.

Similar to Richardson, Stroud is forced to rank lower on this list since he is just a rookie. Still, he can climb up this list easily with a solid rookie season, He has the talent to become one of the league's premier pocket passers in short order.

