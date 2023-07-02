Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking every 2023 starting quarterback in the AFC
After many changes, how does the division stack up going into 2023?
By Jason Willis
- 15. C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans)
Finally, after two seasons with Davis Mills as their starting quarterback, the Texans have a real franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud.
Over two seasons at Ohio State, Stroud was exceptionally productive with 8,123 passing yards and 85 touchdowns. A stereotypical pocket passer, Stroud took advantage of an elite receiving core by delivering the ball with exceptional touch and timing.
Strangely, in the NFL, Stroud will have a receiving core that is worse than the one he had in college as a member of one of the league's worst teams. Still, with rookies Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson and a veteran like Robert Woods, Stroud can still have a productive season in Houston.
Similar to Richardson, Stroud is forced to rank lower on this list since he is just a rookie. Still, he can climb up this list easily with a solid rookie season, He has the talent to become one of the league's premier pocket passers in short order.