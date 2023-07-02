Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking every 2023 starting quarterback in the AFC
After many changes, how does the division stack up going into 2023?
By Jason Willis
- 14. Ryan Tannehill (Tennessee Titans)
Heading into his eleventh season in the NFL, Ryan Tannehill is still the expected starter in Tennessee. While he started his Titans career off with a bang by taking them on multiple playoff runs, last season was a rough one for both the team and Tannehill.
After a season where he only played in twelve games and threw for a career-low 2,536 passing yards and thirteen touchdowns, Tannehill certainly missed the presence of A.J. Brown. Instead, he was forced to make do with one of the league's worst receiving cores.
Unfortunately, the receiving group still grades out as one of the league's worst. Even though Treylon Burks, the team's first-round pick last season is expected to take another step, the team is still relying on players like Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Racey McMath for quality play.
Finally, it is clear that even the Titans don't envision a future with Tannehill long-term as they traded up to select former Kentucky passer Will Levis in the second round of this year's draft. Expected by most to be a high first-round pick, the Titans were not going to miss their chance at their future franchise quarterback.