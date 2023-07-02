Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking every 2023 starting quarterback in the AFC
After many changes, how does the division stack up going into 2023?
By Jason Willis
- 13. Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos)
After taking a bit of a step back during his last year in Seattle, Russell Wilson was traded to Denver for one of the biggest hauls in NFL history. Despite him turning 34 last season, the Broncos believed that he was the missing piece to bring them back into contention, even if just for a few seasons.
Instead, Wilson and then head coach Nathaniel Hackett became the biggest joke in the NFL almost immediately. With a revenge game scheduled for Week 1 in Seattle, the Broncos offense engineered one of the worst two-minute drills in the history of the league. Going forward, mental gaffes and downright bad play became the norm.
As such, Hackett was fired mid-season, and questions about Wilson's future became a hot topic. However, currently signed through the 2028 season with one of the largest contracts in the NFL, Wilson is here to stay.
Looking to rehab Wilson and their broken offense, the Bronco's front office took a big swing and hit on former Super Bowl winning head coach Sean Payton. Known for his offensive prowess with Drew Brees, can Payton turn Wilson's career around?
Of course, Payton will almost certainly be a better head coach and play caller than Hackett was as it would be hard to be any worse.
Alas, there is a real chance Wilson is just finished. With his 35th birthday upcoming, his frantic play style will have to become more condensed. Historically, Wilson is not a player who wants to live from the pocket and pick defenses apart so the Bronco's quarterback situation could get even worse before it gets better.