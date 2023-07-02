Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking every 2023 starting quarterback in the AFC
After many changes, how does the division stack up going into 2023?
By Jason Willis
- 11. Jimmy Garoppolo (Las Vegas Raiders)
With Tom Brady retired, the Raiders moved to a second former Patriots' signal caller to replace Derek Carr as the franchise quarterback in Las Vegas. A former second-round pick in New England, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was clearly a fan of his in the short time they got to work together.
More than likely just a bridge quarterback, Garoppolo has proven himself capable of engineering a top offense in the past, and even brought the 49ers to the brink of a Super Bowl win. In Las Vegas, he will certainly have the weapons to succeed in Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, and Hunter Renfrow.
The most important thing for the Raiders' offense will be maximizing off-schedule plays, something that simply did not happen under Carr. If "Jimmy G" can extend plays even the lightest bit more, Las Vegas could return to the playoffs on the back of their loaded offense.
Furthermore, there is much at stake for Garoppolo this season. Signed to a team-friendly deal, if the wheels fall off early, the team has no incentive to keep playing him and can simply see what they have in fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell. If all goes well, the Raiders' offense will surprise teams in 2023.