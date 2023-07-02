Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking every 2023 starting quarterback in the AFC
After many changes, how does the division stack up going into 2023?
By Jason Willis
- 10. Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The lone quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickett appeared in thirteen games for the Steelers with mixed results. Throwing for 2,404 passing yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions is hardly going to put the league on notice however, he flashed a flair for the dramatic.
After leading a come-from-behind win against the Raiders on Christmas Eve, the Steelers would win another close one the next week against the Ravens. So while Pickett wasn't lighting the world on fire, they would win their final four games to finish with a 9-8 record.
What gives Pickett a higher ranking on this list than more proven players such as Jones and Garoppolo is the way in which he found success. More than willing to leave the pocket and extend plays, his ceiling is higher. This will also give him more time to adjust to the NFL as he learns how to win from the pocket at the professional level.