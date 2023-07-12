Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking the running back rooms in the AFC West
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best running backs in the NFL, but do they have the best running back rooms in the division?
By Jason Willis
One of the most storied positions in the history of the Raiders, the team has had some of the greatest players to ever play the position. Most notable is Marcus Allen, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he was a two-time All-Pro and won the 1985 MVP award.
However, the most famous Raiders running back of all time may just be Bo Jackson. The two-sport athlete who quickly became the stuff of legends, his short NFL career was spent in the Silver and Black. While the counting stats are not eye-popping, ask anyone who watched him play and they will tell you exactly how dominant he was.
More recently, the team has enjoyed having some of the league's most exciting players in the backfield. whether it's Charlie Garner, Darren McFadden, Marshawn Lynch or Josh Jacobs.
For the rest of their division, they have had some elite running backs of their own. As the members of Raider Nation are well aware, Terrell Davis, LaDainian Tomlinson, Priest Holmes and Jammal Charles were all special running backs in their own right.
In the present day, all four teams again have talented backfields with dynamic runners. Although the league is much more passing-dominant, all the teams in the AFC West will make their running backs a major part of their offense. Here is how the division stacks up.