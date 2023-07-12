Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking the running back rooms in the AFC West
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best running backs in the NFL, but do they have the best running back rooms in the division?
By Jason Willis
3. Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Starter: Isiah Pacheco
Fresh off another Super Bowl victory, the Kansas City Chiefs are certainly better known for their passing game engineered by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. However, at his core, head coach Andy Reid loves to run the football as a byproduct of his west coast lineage.
When they do run the ball, the Chiefs have a dynamic group of running backs that all succeed at different aspects of the position. The likely starter will be second-year pro Isiah Pacheco who burst on the scene to start eleven games for Kansas City last season.
A punishing runner with a bowling ball style, he compliments the speed and receiving ability of Jerick McKinnon who proved himself as a valuable member of the Chiefs offense down the stretch with 512 yards and nine touchdowns through the air.
Behind them, former first-round selection Clyde Edwards-Helaire offers value both on the ground and through the air despite not reaching the heights expected of him when he was drafted.
As mentioned, almost no one thinks of the Chiefs running backs when they envision their offense. However, if Pacheco can take a step forward from last season, the Kansas City offense will be even better than usual.