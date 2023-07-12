Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking the running back rooms in the AFC West
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best running backs in the NFL, but do they have the best running back rooms in the division?
By Jason Willis
2. Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Starter: Austin Ekeler
Despite a contract dispute in the off-season that led to a trade request, Austin Ekeler will return to the Chargers in 2023 before presumably testing free agency after the season. As Raiders fans know all too well, Ekeler is one of the most powerful runners in the league despite his small stature.
As such, he scores a tremendous amount of touchdowns and last year was no exception as he had another eighteen touchdowns after punching in twenty the season prior. Combined, Ekeler had 1,637 yards through the air and on the ground last season.
Perhaps most importantly, Ekeler has not missed a game over the last two seasons in Los Angeles. In the event he does miss time, Joshua Kelley returns as the backup runner in L.A. With just 287 yards rushing last season, he does not project to be much of a factor next season.
While Ekeler is likely not long for the Chargers, he will once again be a big contributor to the offense as he racks up touchdowns, even if he is a better fantasy asset than he is a real-life running back.