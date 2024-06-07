Raiders: Ranking the AFC West quarterback groups
By Jason Willis
As OTAs are underway around the league and training camp is on the horizon, most of the big moves have already been made in relation to the upcoming season. Nowhere is this more true than at quarterback where six were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft and players such as Justin Fields and Kirk Cousins are on new teams.
In the AFC West, both the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos contributed to the league-wide turnover at the quarterback position.
The Raiders, mercifully, moved on from Jimmy Garoppolo early in the off-season and replaced him with the veteran Gardner Minshew in free agency. A starter on multiple teams throughout his career, he will get a chance to do it once again in Las Vegas.
In Denver, they selected the last of the six quarterbacks in April’s draft when they took Bo Nix out of Oregon twelfth overall. In addition, they made a trade for former Jets first-rounder Zach Wilson to create a quarterback competition in the off-season.
Of course, both the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are set at the games most important position as Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are two of the best quarterbacks in the world.
Here is how the AFC West stacks up at the position heading into the 2024 season.