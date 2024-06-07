Raiders: Ranking the AFC West quarterback groups
By Jason Willis
4. Denver Broncos
While much of the attention was directed to the Atlanta Falcons on draft day when they made a puzzling selection by taking quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at eighth overall, the Broncos arguably made an even worse choice when they took Bo Nix four picks later.
A 24-year-old rookie who struggled to find success until he was late into his collegiate career, he owns the NCAA record for starts by a college quarterback, and was rarely asked to play anything even remotely resembled NFL football at Oregon, he faces a long road to success with the Broncos.
Furthermore, at his age, Nix is likely close to his ceiling so it is hard to imagine he will become anything more than the game manager he was for the Ducks last season.
Unfortunately for Denver, the options behind him are equally as uninspiring. A trade for Zach Wilson prior to the draft secured them one of the league’s absolute worst quarterbacks and Jarrett Stidham has been given ample opportunity to secure a starting job in the NFL and has never looked the part. Despite that, he may just be the best player in this group.
Look for this to become a training camp battle between Nix and Wilson but regardless of who comes out of it the winner, this might just be the worst quarterback situation in the league and there is a real chance the Broncos end up as the worst team in the NFL because of it.