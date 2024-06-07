Raiders: Ranking the AFC West quarterback groups
By Jason Willis
2. Los Angeles Chargers
Maybe the NFL’s most underrated player, Justin Herbert faced one of the most difficult situations in the league last season with a receiving core and offensive line among the worst in the sport, a terrible head coach in Brandon Staley who was fired mid-season, and injuries that held him back all year.
Still, this is a bonafide top-ten quarterback who is an above-average athlete at the position with one of the best arms in the league that gives him the ability to make every throw on the field. Despite that, it is the speed at which he processes the game that makes him elite. Delivering the ball with almost robotic precision and timing, his skill set is perfect for the modern-day NFL.
What makes next season most interesting for Herbert is the addition of Greg Roman as the Chargers offensive coordinator. Known for his run-heavy approach, this compliments the mindset of his new head coach Jim Harbaugh as well. How they adapt this scheme to fit one of the league's best passers will be one of the more interesting storylines in the league.
Behind him are veterans Easton Stick and Max Duggan. Members of Raider Nation will remember Stick as Los Angeles’s starter during the Raiders' 63-21 win on Thursday Night Football last season. Duggan, despite leading TCU to the national championship game not long ago, has not seen NFL action.