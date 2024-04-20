Raiders RB Zamir White's incredible journey to possible NFL stardom
The Las Vegas Raiders will make a change at running back, and Zamir White's story goes well beyond the football field.
By Keith Ricci
Raiders RB's journey hits another bump in the road
Later in life, the challenges to his body continued, as White tore his right ACL in his senior season at Scotland High School in North Carolina, and then his left ACL in his first month at the University of Georgia — both were non-contact injuries occurring within a year of each other.
Regardless of how his high school career ended, he rushed for 119 touchdowns in 47 games played in four seasons. This led to him becoming a 5-star recruit out of high school.
More impressively, he was a top ten recruit in the entire country, along with becoming a finalist for USA Today Offensive Player of the Year and he was honored as National Player of the Year by Touchdown Club of Columbus after rushing for 2,086 yards and 34 touchdowns as a senior.
His high school coach, Richard Bailey, shed some light on how White doesn’t take his journey for granted, “He feels like God kind of saved him, and he wants to make the most of this opportunity.”
Regardless of the injury-plagued start to his college career, White played three seasons finishing with the 10th most rushing touchdowns and 15th most rushing yards in the University of Georgia’s storied history at the running back position. His 5.3 yards per carry tied Herschel Walker, who is not only one of the best from that school, but also one of the greatest running backs in college football history.
As a senior at Georgia, his teammates picked him as one of four team captains.