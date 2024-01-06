3 realistic trades the Raiders could make for Justin Fields
If the Las Vegas Raiders do decide to trade for Justin Fields, here are three realistic trades that could land them the promising quarterback.
By Brad Weiss
We finish out with a trade that would accomplish two things for the Raiders this upcoming offseason. It is no big secret that Hunter Renfrow will likely be playing his final game in the Silver and Black this Sunday against Denver, and what a career it was for him with the franchise.
Renfrow went from a Day 3 pick to one of the top options for Derek Carr, even racking up over 100 catches during the 2021 NFL season. However, since Josh McDaniels came to town, and now Antonio Pierce, Renfrow has been seldom used in the offense, and has not recorded a catch in three straight games.
With this trade, the Raiders keep both their second-and-third round picks, and send the Bears the No. 112 overall selection. That means Chicago would get an elite slot wideout for whatever young quarterback they add in the NFL Draft this April, as well as back-to-back picks in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Renfrow has a hefty salary, so Ryan Poles may decide to pass if this kind of deal is presented, but Renfrow is a perfect wideout to help a young quarterback along as a safety blanket in the short routes.