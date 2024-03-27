3 reasons Aidan O'Connell will win with the starting QB job in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a battle for the QB1 job this summer, and here is why Aidan O'Connell will come out on top.
By Brad Weiss
1. O'Connell has earned the trust of Raiders HC Antonio Pierce
Make no mistake about it, head coach Antonio Pierce is a fan of Aidan O'Connell, stating that the quarterback position runs through him this offseason. He not only earned the right to be the starter from the start, but also earned the trust of Pierce, who named O'Connell his starter as soon as he took over for Josh McDaniels as interim head coach last season.
There are flaws to O'Connell's game, as he is not as fleet a foot as many would like, but he is tough in the pocket. He also is not afraid to stand in the pocket and let it rip downfield, something that will be key with guys like Tre Tucker, Davante Adams, and Jakobi Meyers leading the way at the wide receiver position this season.
Pierce is going to be looking to win in his first full season as the team's head coach, and while Gardner Minshew II could earn the starting role as well, there is more familiarity with Pierce and O'Connell. He may not be everybody's choice right now, but he has a relationship with the playmakers returning for the Raiders this season, and that should give him a leg-up in the competition with Minshew this summer.