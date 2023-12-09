Reasons the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Vikings in Week 14
The Las Vegas Raiders take on Minnesota in Week 14, and here, we look at the reasons why they will come away with the victory.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will battle it out against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 as they look to turn their season back around. After the firing of Josh McDaniels, the Raiders were able to run their record back to .500, but two straight losses before the bye week have severely hurt their chances of making it to the AFC Playoffs this season.
However, there are still five games remaining this season, and with a late-season run, they could force themselves back into the playoff picture. Their first challenge, a Sunday matchup with Minnesota, will test a Raiders team that will be without Kolton Miller, who continues to battle a shoulder injury.
Overall, this game has the potential to be a tight one, and the winning could be the team that gets strong play from their quarterback. Both Joshua Dobbs and Aidan O'Connell have had their highs this season, but also some lows, so it will be interesting to see who wins this matchup on Sunday.
With that said, we look to Sunday's matchup and lay out some reasons why the Raiders will come away with the victory.