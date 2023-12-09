Reasons the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Vikings in Week 14
The Las Vegas Raiders take on Minnesota in Week 14, and here, we look at the reasons why they will come away with the victory.
By Brad Weiss
1. Raiders to face a struggling Joshua Dobbs
While the Raiders are still trying to figure out if Aidan O'Connell is going to be their quarterback of the future, the Vikings will counter Las Vegas with a quarterback who is really struggling right now. In fact, Joshua Dobbs has looked so bad as of late that the team had real questions as to whether or not he would even start this year.
Dobbs landed in Minnesota after spending time with the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals this season, and got off to a hot start with the Vikings. However, since their five-game winning streak ended, Dobbs has struggled in a big way, with six turnovers across his last two games, including a four-interception performance his last time out.
The Raiders have to take advantage of Dobbs' struggles in this one, as they cannot afford to allow him to look like the quarterback who helped revive the Vikings season after Kirk Cousins went down with an injury. Dobbs has the talent to hurt teams with his arm, and his legs, but the Raiders should be able to force a few more turnovers from him in this one.