Reasons the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Vikings in Week 14
The Las Vegas Raiders take on Minnesota in Week 14, and here, we look at the reasons why they will come away with the victory.
By Brad Weiss
2. Raiders should win the run game battle
The Raiders have their issues along the offensive line going into this game, as Kolton Miller was ruled out once again with a shoulder injury. Without Miller, you can expect the Vikings to be very aggressive coming off the edge, and that could spell trouble for Aidan O'Connell and this Raiders passing attack.
The ground game should be another story, as the Raiders certainly have the better of the two starting running backs in this matchup. Josh Jacobs is starting to run wild over teams, and on Sunday, the Raiders do not have a chance of winning this game if he cannot get it going on the ground.
I would expect the Raiders to get the ball into Jacobs' hands early and often against the Vikings, and despite how well Minnesota has been against the run, he should have a solid game. If he can be a steady force in the run game, the Raiders should be able to control the clock, keeping Justin Jefferson and this Vikings offense off the field.