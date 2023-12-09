Reasons the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Vikings in Week 14
The Las Vegas Raiders take on Minnesota in Week 14, and here, we look at the reasons why they will come away with the victory.
By Brad Weiss
3. Raiders HC Antonio Pierce is learning from his mistakes
The Raiders placed the interim head coach tag on Antonio Pierce after the firing of Josh McDaniels, and he looked very good early on, leading the team to victories in his first two games. However, the Raiders have fallen on hard times since then, losing two straight, but the losses did not come without some learning for their head coach.
Pierce discussed during the bye week that the Raiders need to come out of halftime fired up, as they looked very strong early on against Kansas City their last time out. I believe he will have a four-quarter gameplan for the Raiders in this matchup, as he tries to win the chess match between him and Vikings head coach, Kevin O'Connell.
The rookie head coach has been in the game a long time, winning a Super Bowl as a member of the New York Giants, so he has a winning pedigree. For the Raiders to make a big-time playoff run down the stretch, Pierce needs to be better, and I believe this is the week he puts it all together in a close victory in front of the home crowd.