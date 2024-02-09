3 reasons to be excited about the Las Vegas Raiders 2024 draft
The 2024 NFL Draft is two-plus months away, but there is reason for Las Vegas Raiders fans to be excited going into April.
By Brad Weiss
There are two-plus months until the 2024 NFL Draft, a draft that could turn the Las Vegas Raiders franchise into a powerhouse moving forward. The Raiders made great strides this past season, especially on the defensive side of the ball, and now, they are in position to bolster what is already a very strong roster.
Moves will be made in free agency before the draft, and the Raiders could trade up or down across the next few months. Holding significant draft capital, the Raiders have plenty of needs going into the draft, and more could pop up depending on what they decide to do with the roster.
Overall, the talent pool on the Raiders is strong going into the offseason, something that has not been the case in years past. Also, the Raiders have a veteran general manager at the helm for the first time in a long time, as first-time GMs like Dave Ziegler and Mike Mayock struggled to get it right in the NFL Draft the last few times Las Vegas has picked.
The Raiders are ready for an exciting offseason, and here is why you should be excited about the 2024 NFL Draft for the Silver and Black.