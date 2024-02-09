3 reasons to be excited about the Las Vegas Raiders 2024 draft
The 2024 NFL Draft is two-plus months away, but there is reason for Las Vegas Raiders fans to be excited going into April.
By Brad Weiss
New regime at the helm of the franchise
The last two times Mark Davis brought in a general manager, the results have been sub-par, as Dave Ziegler and Mike Mayock could not get the job done, especially in the draft. There were some big hits, like Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs, but for the most part, the talent brought in via the draft has been underwhelming.
However, the move was made for a new regime to come in this offseason, as veteran general manager Tom Telesco arrives from Los Angeles. Telesco has had great success in the first round of the NFL Draft in recent memory, and the hope is that he can come in and finally get it right on Day 1.
Telesco has to have a solid game plan going into the draft, and as free agency kicks off soon, we will get a better look at what the Raiders needs are going into April. All picks won't end up being long-term solutions, but with early-round picks on Day 1 and 2, he has to do a good job of bringing in guys who can not only contribute in Year 1, but possibly start.