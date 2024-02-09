3 reasons to be excited about the Las Vegas Raiders 2024 draft
The 2024 NFL Draft is two-plus months away, but there is reason for Las Vegas Raiders fans to be excited going into April.
By Brad Weiss
Deep talent at positions of need
This is a good draft season for the Raiders to try and fill some significant positions of need. Las Vegas is lucky that there is a ton of talent at some of their biggest holes, including positions like cornerback and offensive tackle.
Looking back at the Senior Bowl, and seeing the kind of talent that is coming in this year, there are a number of different prospects who could come in and help the Raiders immediately. When you scour the internet looking at recent mock drafts, it is anybody's guess as to who the Raiders will pick at No. 13 overall, but one things has to happen, and that is Telesco brings in a Day 1 starter in the first-round.
Free agency is going to dictate what the roster looks like going into the draft, as the team could decide to hang on to guys like Jermaine Eluemunor, Amik Robertson, Adam Butler, and especially, Josh Jacobs. Telesco must target certain positions, especially in the first three rounds, bucking the trend of disappointing players brought in via the early rounds.
A final position of need is quarterback, and we will dive into that scenario next.