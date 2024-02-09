3 reasons to be excited about the Las Vegas Raiders 2024 draft
The 2024 NFL Draft is two-plus months away, but there is reason for Las Vegas Raiders fans to be excited going into April.
By Brad Weiss
Possibility of a franchise QB landing in Las Vegas
Finally, the decision the Raiders will have to make at the most important position in sports will come to the forefront this April. Aidan O'Connell returns to try and keep his starting job in 2024, but all eyes are going to be on what Telesco decides to do with a talented group of quarterbacks coming out this year.
In order to get the top-3 guys at the position, the Raiders are going to have to move up a ton on Day 1 from their No. 13 spot. If they stay at No. 13, there are likely to be some talented quarterbacks still available, like Michael Penix Jr., JJ McCarthy, or Bo Nix.
While those three names are not as highly-touted as Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels, they are three guys who are expected to come in and at least fight for a starting job as rookies. If Telesco does decide to trade up to get one of the top-3, you can expect the Raiders draft to look a lot different this April, and likely for the next two after, as it will take significant draft capital to move up at least 10 spots.
It is officially draft season, and there is a lot to be excited about across the next few months.