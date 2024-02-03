Raiders: 3 reasons Kliff Kingsbury was the right hire as Offensive Coordinator
Kliff Kingsbury returns to the NFL as the offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders, and here is why he was the right hire.
By Jason Willis
Will Get The Most Out Of Davante Adams
After his first season with the Cardinals in 2019 Arizona made a big move to inject talent into their offense when they traded for former Texans Pro Bowler Deandre Hopkins.
In 2020, the only season Hopkins played all sixteen games under Kingsbury, he recorded 1,407 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 115 receptions. The receptions total was tied for the most in his career.
In Las Vegas, the Raiders have a similarly elite receiver in Davante Adams who is coming off of a down year almost entirely caused by horrific quarterback play. With 1,144 yards on 103 catches, Adams may have been an All-Pro with even league-average play calling and quarterback play.
He is still one of the game's top receivers at 31 years old, and the success of the offense next season will run through his abilities. With Kingsbury, expect to see Adams used much more on screens and hopefully more often down the field as his yards per reception were the second-lowest of his career last season.
After seeing what Kingsbury accomplished in Arizona with Hopkins, and even at USC where they had a variety of receivers making big plays every week, it is likely that Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco want that for Adams as well.