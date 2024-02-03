Raiders: 3 reasons Kliff Kingsbury was the right hire as Offensive Coordinator
Kliff Kingsbury returns to the NFL as the offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders, and here is why he was the right hire.
By Jason Willis
He Has Experience
It has been a rapid rise in the coaching ranks for Antonio Pierce who, before being hired by the Raiders this off-season, had not been a head coach at any level since 2017 at Long Beach Poly high school.
Of course, he quickly proved that he could handle such a job when he led the Raiders to a 5-4 record with a fourth-round pick at quarterback and an offensive coordinator in his first season. The team rallied around him and proved he deserved the role as head coach but there are still questions to be answered about how he will run his team now that it will be built in his image.
As such, bringing in experienced coaches such as Kliff Kingsbury, Marvin Lewis, and Hue Jackson should help him as he schedules his off-season program, builds a plan to attack free agency and the draft and even just dealing with his players.
Kingsbury has been a head coach in both college and in the NFL for ten seasons and has worked with some of the best coaches and players in the sport. That leadership, insight, and experience will be invaluable to Pierce as he prepares for his first-ever season leading the Las Vegas Raiders.