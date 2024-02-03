Raiders: 3 reasons Kliff Kingsbury was the right hire as Offensive Coordinator
Kliff Kingsbury returns to the NFL as the offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders, and here is why he was the right hire.
By Jason Willis
Multitudes of Quarterback Options
The most appealing thing about bringing in Kliff Kingsbury as the offensive coordinator is his quarterback history. While his work with Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray is well documented, he has also directed offenses with less athletic players such as Baker Mayfield and Nic Shimonek under center.
The point is, Kingsbury can adjust his offense to many different styles of quarterbacks and they can all have success. Of course, the first name all Raiders fans will look to is Caleb Williams. The expected number one overall pick, Kingsbury coached him in his final season at USC.
If he proves too expensive, a day two option such as Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. would fit the bill of pocket passers who can execute a mostly air raid offense.
In free agency, the Raiders could choose to reunite Kingsbury with his former quarterback at Texas Tech and sign the veteran Baker Mayfield or even stick with Aidan O’Connell in the worst-case scenario and still have a quarterback who fits what they want to do on offense.